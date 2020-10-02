TODAY'S PAPER
Patricia M. Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, state Assembly 21st District

By Newsday Staff
PATRICIA M. CANZONERI-FITZPATRICK

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, 55, a Malverne resident, is also running on the Conservative line.
  • She is an attorney and CPA who is a partner in the law firm Canzoneri & Canzoneri, LLP.
  • She is a former Malverne Village Trustee and a former Deputy Mayor.

ISSUES:

  • Community safety is among her highest priorities and, if elected, she said she would work to repeal the state’s recently enacted bail reform.
  • On COVID-19 she said the region needs to pursue a safe and responsible reopening and that New York should use federal CARES money to allocate direct funding to schools, businesses and libraries.
  • She called for New York to "audit the state’s expenditures, facilitate greater transparency in budgeting and reorder the state’s spending priorities."
By Newsday Staff

