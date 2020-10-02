Judy A. Griffin, state Assembly 21st District
JUDY A. GRIFFIN
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Griffin, 57, of Rockville Centre is seeking her second term representing the 21st Assembly District.
- She previously worked as the senior adviser and director of community outreach for State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).
- Griffin earned a bachelor of science degree in business economics from SUNY Oneonta.
ISSUES:
- Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic is of the highest priority for Griffith, who said new revenue streams must be explored to fund schools, municipalities and health services.
- Griffin is looking to hold the line on taxes and noted she voted in favor of making New York’s tax cap permanent and has sponsored and supported bills to expand the STAR exemption.
- She said supporting schools is a priority and that school districts should participate in the assessment process.