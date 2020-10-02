TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Judy A. Griffin, state Assembly 21st District

By Newsday Staff
Print

JUDY A. GRIFFIN

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Griffin, 57, of Rockville Centre is seeking her second term representing the 21st Assembly District.
  • She previously worked as the senior adviser and director of community outreach for State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).
  • Griffin earned a bachelor of science degree in business economics from SUNY Oneonta.

ISSUES:

  • Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic is of the highest priority for Griffith, who said new revenue streams must be explored to fund schools, municipalities and health services.
  • Griffin is looking to hold the line on taxes and noted she voted in favor of making New York’s tax cap permanent and has sponsored and supported bills to expand the STAR exemption.
  • She said supporting schools is a priority and that school districts should participate in the assessment process.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross says personnel SPCA: Couple arrested after 34 dogs rescued from home
Newsday's Steve Langford got Long Islanders' reactions on The president's diagnosis: What Long Islanders are saying 
A Chinese flag flies at the Consulate General Release on bail delayed for NYPD cop from LI charged with being agent of China
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in March, Cuomo wishes Trumps well, warns local governments on COVID-19 enforcement
School buses are parked in a bus depot List: COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he Trump's condition underscores COVID-19 prevention message
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search