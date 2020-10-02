TODAY'S PAPER
Michael A. Durso, state Assembly 9th District

By Newsday Staff
Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Durso, 40, of Massapequa Park, is a carpenter by trade and earned a certificate from BOCES. He also is running on the Conservative, Libertarian and Independence lines.
  • He works as a sanitation supervisor for the Town of Oyster Bay and as a public safety officer at Hofstra University.
  • Durso is a certified first responder.

ISSUES:

  • He plans to work across the aisle to protect the STAR program, keep property tax rebate checks and increase funding for local schools.
  • He intends to advocate for additional funding for vocational programs to train youth and to fill the shortage of skilled labor.
  • He would fight for a full repeal of bail reform.
