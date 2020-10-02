Michael A. Durso, state Assembly 9th District
MICHAEL A. DURSO
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Durso, 40, of Massapequa Park, is a carpenter by trade and earned a certificate from BOCES. He also is running on the Conservative, Libertarian and Independence lines.
- He works as a sanitation supervisor for the Town of Oyster Bay and as a public safety officer at Hofstra University.
- Durso is a certified first responder.
ISSUES:
- He plans to work across the aisle to protect the STAR program, keep property tax rebate checks and increase funding for local schools.
- He intends to advocate for additional funding for vocational programs to train youth and to fill the shortage of skilled labor.
- He would fight for a full repeal of bail reform.