Andrew A. Monteleone, state Assembly 13th District

By Newsday Staff
ANDREW A. MONTELEONE

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Monteleone, 47, of Syosset, practices criminal defense and personal injury law as a partner in a Mineola law firm. He is also running on the Conservative and Independence lines.
  • He has a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University, a master’s degree from LIU Post and a law degree from Fordham University School of Law.
  • He serves as a board member of the Criminal Courts Bar Association of Nassau County.

ISSUES:

  • His priorities include changes to current bail reform legislation, saying the "extreme to which the Democrats in power went was … unnecessary," and opposes any police funding decreases.
  • He believes reckless spending must be stopped and reasonable tax legislation passed to stop the exodus from the state. He says Democrats failed to hold PSEG accountable for its Tropical Storm Isaias response and let utilities hike rates with zero accountability.
  • Intends to sponsor a criminal justice reform act that would address the unfairness he said the old system brought upon defendants while accounting for public safety of the citizenry.
