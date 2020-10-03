Charles D. Lavine, state Assembly 13th District
CHARLES D. LAVINE
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Lavine, 73, of Glen Cove, was first elected to the Assembly in 2004. He is a former public defender, previously served on Glen Cove’s City Council and also is running on the Working Families Party line.
- He chairs the Assembly's Elections Committee, formerly co-chaired the New York State Legislative Ethics Commission and also chaired the task force that developed the Assembly’s Policy on Sexual Harassment, Retaliation and Discrimination.
- He graduated from the University of Wisconsin and New York Law School, and is president of the state chapter of National Association of Jewish Legislators.
ISSUES:
- His top issues in the district are reduced property taxation, voting rights, women’s rights and protection from gun violence.
- His legislative priorities are the protection of voting rights, regulation of utilities such as PSEG and New York American Water and protection from gun violence.
- Other platforms include support of LGBTQ rights, environmental conservation and a commitment to improving the criminal justice system.