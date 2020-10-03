TODAY'S PAPER
Alfred Ianacci, state Assembly, 5th District

By Newsday Staff
ALFRED IANACCI

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Ianacci, 65, of Ronkonkoma.
  • He works as a construction project manager on commercial and residential buildings.

ISSUES:

  • Ianacci said he wants to secure state highway funding to repair the district’s roads which he said are in "dire" shape.
  • He said combating climate change is a priority and wants to install solar panels on every public school and public building on Long Island.
  • He wants to secure funding to build sewer systems in Suffolk County to get away from using cesspools.
