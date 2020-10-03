TODAY'S PAPER
David G. McDonough, state Assembly, District 14

By Newsday Staff
DAVID G. MCDONOUGH

Republican

BACKGROUND:

• McDonough, 83, of Merrick, is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

• He is the ranking member of the transportation committee and is also a member of the education, health, consumer affairs and protection and veterans’ affairs committees.

• He graduated from Columbia University and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

ISSUES:

• McDonough said his bills often die in committee due to not being a member of the majority party but points to a successful cosponsorship of legislation that mandates reporting of abuse in private schools.

• He wants to continue to fight against universal health care in the state, saying that it would put private companies out of business.

• He wants to lower property taxes by changing assessment formulas and work to increase state aid to district schools.

By Newsday Staff

