David G. McDonough, state Assembly, District 14
DAVID G. MCDONOUGH
Republican
BACKGROUND:
• McDonough, 83, of Merrick, is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.
• He is the ranking member of the transportation committee and is also a member of the education, health, consumer affairs and protection and veterans’ affairs committees.
• He graduated from Columbia University and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
ISSUES:
• McDonough said his bills often die in committee due to not being a member of the majority party but points to a successful cosponsorship of legislation that mandates reporting of abuse in private schools.
• He wants to continue to fight against universal health care in the state, saying that it would put private companies out of business.
• He wants to lower property taxes by changing assessment formulas and work to increase state aid to district schools.