Jake Gutowitz, stateAssembly, District 14

JAKE GUTOWITZ

Libertarian

BACKGROUND:

• Gutowitz, 23, of Wantagh, is running for public office for the second time.

• Since earlier this year he has worked as a project manager for Verizon. Last year he ran for Nassau County’s 13th legislative district.

• He has a bachelor’s in computer science and a bachelor’s in history from LIU Post.

ISSUES:

• Gutowitz wants to provide tax relief to those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. He believes this can be done by finding savings through a mandatory line audit of government spending, both on the state and local level.

• He would like to implement ranked choice voting, by which voters rank preference on their ballots.

• He thinks an advisory group of teachers should be created to meet with government officials. He feels mandatory testing should be reduced and school districts given more flexibility in creating their curriculum.