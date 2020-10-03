Gina L. Sillitti, state Assembly, District 16

GINA L. SILLITTI

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

• Sillitti, 42, of Port Washington, is a first-time candidate for public office and is also running on the Working Families party line.

• Since 2015 she has worked as human resources director for the Nassau County Board of Elections. She worked for the Town of North Hempstead as deputy chief of staff and as deputy commissioner for community services.

• She graduated from the University of Georgia.

ISSUES:

• Sillitti wants to work to bring more school aid funding from Albany to the district.

• She would like the state to adopt "no excuse" absentee voting and implement automatic voter registration when a resident turns 18 years old.

• She wants to work with local environmental groups to help achieve climate change goals set by the state, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions.