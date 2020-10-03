Kevin C. Gorman, state Assembly, District 14 

KEVIN C. GORMAN

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

• Gorman, 69, of Wantagh, has previously run for public office several times, including Hempstead Town supervisor, Nassau County Legislature and most recently in 2010 for state assembly.

• He has been a supervisor for the Nassau County Board of Elections for the last 12 years and before that worked for the Nassau OTB.

• He graduated from Fordham University.

ISSUES:

• Gorman said he wants to work to ensure that there is a full cleanup of the Bethpage plume, with no residual exposure to contaminants.

• He wants to find ways to help businesses and residents financially impacted by COVID-19 such as creating a "fairer" tax structure.

• He wants to better advocate for suburban interests in the state, which he said leans heavily with New York City representation, including obtaining more funding for district schools.