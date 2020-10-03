TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Kevin C. Gorman, state Assembly, District 14 

By Newsday Staff
Print

KEVIN C. GORMAN

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

• Gorman, 69, of Wantagh, has previously run for public office several times, including Hempstead Town supervisor, Nassau County Legislature and most recently in 2010 for state assembly.

• He has been a supervisor for the Nassau County Board of Elections for the last 12 years and before that worked for the Nassau OTB.

• He graduated from Fordham University.

ISSUES:

• Gorman said he wants to work to ensure that there is a full cleanup of the Bethpage plume, with no residual exposure to contaminants.

• He wants to find ways to help businesses and residents financially impacted by COVID-19 such as creating a "fairer" tax structure.

• He wants to better advocate for suburban interests in the state, which he said leans heavily with New York City representation, including obtaining more funding for district schools.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Family members of Michael j. Field hold the Bridge renamed to honor EMT who died of coronavirus
Several cases of COVID-19 emerged in the Sachem LI schools, 20 ZIP codes see growth in COVID-19 numbers, officials say
Participants attend Franklin Square rally in support of Rallies for police, Trump, community needs on LI
People rally outside the Long Island State Veteran Protesters seek chance to visit loved ones in nursing home
Following the release of his memoir, Paterson's memoir details political, personal challenges
A work crew on Northern Boulevard in Oyster NY to get $35 million in FEMA funding for Isaias storm recovery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search