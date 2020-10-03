TODAY'S PAPER
 Ragini Srivastava, state Assembly, District 16

By Newsday Staff
RAGINI SRIVASTAVA

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Srivastava, 46, of Manhasset Hills, has previously run for North Hempstead Town Council. She is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

  • In 2013, she opened her first frozen yogert business in Nassau County.

  • Srivastava and her husband immigrated to New York from India in 2001, first residing in Queens, and in 2013 moved to Manhasset Hills.

ISSUES

  • On safety, Srivastava wants to repeal the bail reform bill and doesn’t want police agencies to get defunded.

  • Srivastava said that the state government should be helping small businesses to safely reopen.

  • On taxes, Srivastava said property taxes should not be increased but instead be better managed.

By Newsday Staff

