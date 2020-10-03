TODAY'S PAPER
 Laura M. Jens-Smith, state Assembly 2nd Distrct

By Newsday Staff
LAURA M. JENS-SMITH

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Jens-Smith, 57, of Laurel, served most recently as Riverhead Town Supervisor for two years and is also on the Working Families lines.

  • She spent six years on the Mattituck-Cutchogue school board, including two years as president.

  • She graduated from the then-Phillips Beth Israel School of Nursing and Pace University.

ISSUES:

  • On health care, Jens-Smith said she wants everyone to have access to high quality affordable care through lowering costs, and ensure that people with preexisting conditions are protected.

  • On infrastructure, Jens-Smith said she wants to produce high quality jobs in the short term so New York can remain competitive and prosper in the long term.

  • Jens-Smith said she wants to connect with other regions of the state that share suburban area common goals to advocate for "our fair share of state funding and to have the unique concerns of the non-cities be addressed in Albany."

