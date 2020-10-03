DuWayne Gregory, Councilman, Town of Babylon
DUWAYNE GREGORY
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Gregory, 51, is seeking his first term as councilman as he replaced former council member Jackie Gordon, who is running for Rep. Peter King’s congressional seat. He is also running on the Conservative and Independent party lines.
- He stepped down as a Suffolk County Legislator effective January 2020 to fill a seat on the Babylon Town Board.
- He graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with bachelor's degree in justice and public policy.
ISSUES:
- Gregory said he wants to help keep Babylon Town’s overall financials in order.
- He supports the town’s initiative to create an adjudication court to address quality of life issues.
- As a former veteran, Gregory said he wants to advocate for more programs within the town’s veteran community.