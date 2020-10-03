Steven Polgar, state Assembly, 3rd District
STEVEN POLGAR
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Polgar, 37, of Medford, works as an agent for All State Insurance in Patchogue and is making his first run for office.
- Polgar graduated from Delaware Valley University where he founded the Children’s Learning Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds educational programs for students and provides support for our teachers who are innovating in the classroom every day.
- He earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President George W. Bush and the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama.
ISSUES:
- Polgar said he will fight for small business owners to receive tax credits and grants for hiring workers or creating new opportunities right here on Long Island. He will prioritize for those impacted by COVID ensuring small businesses, which account for 40% of businesses in Suffolk, get back on their feet.
- Polgar said he will work to make Long Island a hub of green energy by investing in solar and wind technologies. He said he will work with the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to secure our shorelines, while creating a long-term solution to Brookhaven’s local landfill crisis here in our backyard.
- Polgar said he will try to improve the formulas for funding schools to ensure quality education for all children. He will fight for flexible return- to-school options and ensure that virtual options can be put in place. He believes quality education is a right not a privilege.