Mark A. Engelman, state Assembly, 17th District

By Newsday Staff
MARK A. ENGELMAN

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Engelman, 29, of Massapequa, is seeking his first term in the New York State Assembly.
  • He is a self-employed contractor for app-based services and previously worked in retail management.
  • He recently returned to college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in economics.

ISSUES:

  • He wants to require electrical utility companies to work closely with municipalities during storm outages.
  • He supports a single-payer health care option and a voluntary state Medicare withholding tax of 3.5%. He wants free health care for people who struggle to or cannot afford the health care options offered to them on the marketplace.
  • He wants to explore alternative state revenue sources, such as the legalization of sports betting.
