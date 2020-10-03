Francis T. Genco, state Assembly, 7th District
FRANCIS T. GENCO
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Genco, 67, of East Islip, is seeking his first term in the state assembly and is running on the Democratic Party line.
- He ran for state senate in 2012 and lost to Republican Lee Zeldin, who was later elected a congressman.
- He served as executive assistant to then-Islip Town Supervisor Phil Nolan for five years and was on the East Islip school board from 1999 to 2009.
ISSUES:
- Genco supports building a six-lane overpass at Oakdale Merge on Sunrise Highway to ease the traffic congestion there.
- He wants to create a differential in state funding to school districts that addresses the high cost-of-living on Long Island.
- He would support policies or legislations that would help veterans and the elderly.