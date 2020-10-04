TODAY'S PAPER
Taylor R. Darling, state Assembly, District 18

By Newsday Staff
TAYLOR R. DARLING

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Darling, 36, of Hempstead, is running for a second term in the New York Assembly.
  • Darling won her first term in 2018. She has previously worked as an industrial organizational psychologist.
  • She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Spelman College and a masters in industrial organizational psychology from Hofstra University. Darling is currently an educational doctoral candidate at Hofstra.

ISSUES:

  • Darling's platform is based on three pillars: Excellent education and training for all, community beautification and health is wealth. If elected, Darling will continue to pursue an excellent quality of life for her constituents.
  • She will also focus on increasing educational equity, economic development and the district's infrastructure.
  • She will emphasize repairing potholes, which she calls an "issue that negatively impacts all of us."
