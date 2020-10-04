Taylor R. Darling, state Assembly, District 18
TAYLOR R. DARLING
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Darling, 36, of Hempstead, is running for a second term in the New York Assembly.
- Darling won her first term in 2018. She has previously worked as an industrial organizational psychologist.
- She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Spelman College and a masters in industrial organizational psychology from Hofstra University. Darling is currently an educational doctoral candidate at Hofstra.
ISSUES:
- Darling's platform is based on three pillars: Excellent education and training for all, community beautification and health is wealth. If elected, Darling will continue to pursue an excellent quality of life for her constituents.
- She will also focus on increasing educational equity, economic development and the district's infrastructure.
- She will emphasize repairing potholes, which she calls an "issue that negatively impacts all of us."