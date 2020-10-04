Kevin V. Sabella Sr., Councilman, Town of Babylon
KEVIN V SABELLA SR.
Republican
BACKGROUND:
-
Sabella, 61, of Lindenhurst, has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for 43 years.
-
He worked in retirement planning and investments for 31 years.
-
Graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in business management and a minor in Economics.
ISSUES:
-
Supports helping small businesses who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and helping them get back on their feet by asking for more state and federal aid.
-
Sabella said he wants more interaction between police and children about substance abuse and how it affects their future.
-
He wants to continue Babylon Town’s collaboration with law enforcement officials in Suffolk County by creating new programs that will combat gang violence.