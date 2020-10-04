TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Kevin V. Sabella Sr., Councilman, Town of Babylon

By Newsday Staff
Print

KEVIN V SABELLA SR.

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Sabella, 61, of Lindenhurst, has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for 43 years.

  • He worked in retirement planning and investments for 31 years.

  • Graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in business management and a minor in Economics.

ISSUES:

  • Supports helping small businesses who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and helping them get back on their feet by asking for more state and federal aid.

  • Sabella said he wants more interaction between police and children about substance abuse and how it affects their future.

  • He wants to continue Babylon Town’s collaboration with law enforcement officials in Suffolk County by creating new programs that will combat gang violence.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Brookhaven officials said rec centers will stay closed Brookhaven Town to leave jobs unfilled, rec centers closed
Anthony Ceglio gives details about an emergency landing Republic Airport finally fills vacant director position
The scene on Great Neck Road at Railroad Cops: Bicyclist hit, killed by box truck
A group of people, with masks to prevent Need for mental health services has grown in COVID-19's trail
Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) on Thursday spoke about Suffolk bill would raise smoking age to 25
Long Island educators such as Ron Masera, superintendent Educators cite concerns with state's COVID-19 Report Card
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search