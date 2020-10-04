William C. Van Helmond,state Assembly, 2nd District
WILLIAM C. VAN HELMOND
Libertarian
BACKGROUND:
-
Van Helmond, 57, of Jamesport, is the past president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association.
-
A small business owner for 39 years running WCVH Landscaping and Property Management.
-
Van Helmond has previously ran for a town council position in Riverhead in 2019.
ISSUES
-
Van Helmond would like to provide long term solutions for tax payers by looking at line items in the state budget to make sure they are running efficiently and cost effectively.
-
He wants to help run state government like a small business because he believes owners spend within their means instead of borrowing.
-
Van Helmond wants to remove corruption within state elected positions by setting term limits to reduce people becoming fixtures and gaining or obtaining too much power in those jobs.