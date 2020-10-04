Nancy S. Goroff, Representative in Congress, 1st Congressional District
NANCY S. GOROFF
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Goroff, 52, of Stony Brook, is a scientist running for public office for the first time.
- She defeated three other challengers during June’s Democratic primary and has taught at Stony Brook University for the past 23-years, serving as head of the Chemistry Department before taking a leave-of-absence last year to campaign full time.
- She graduated from Harvard University and UCLA and completed postdoctoral fellowships at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.
ISSUES:
- Goroff has made her science background the cornerstone of her campaign, asserting that Congress needs more scientists to address the nation’s health care system, environmental issues and recovery from the coronavirus.
- She believes the Affordable Care Act should be improved but not replaced and supports allowing consumers the option to buy-into Medicare for those who prefer to be enrolled in the federal government’s health care program over a private insurer.
- Goroff said she would advocate for increased development and research of clean energy sources, and supports a ban on assault weapons, high capacity magazines, and mandatory universal background checks for gun purchases.