Edward P. Ra, State Assembly, District 19
EDWARD P. RA
Republican
BACKGROUND:
- Ra, 38, is seeking his sixth two-year term in the New York Assembly and also is running on the Libertarian, Conservative and Independence party lines.
- He won his first term in 2010 after serving as a deputy town attorney for the Town of Hempstead and as a legal aide in the office of the New York State Attorney General.
- He graduated from Loyola College, St. John's University School of Law and the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.
ISSUES:
- Ra's focus is on public safety. He believes bail reform and other recent legislation has made the job of law-enforcement officers more difficult.
- Ra believes New York state needs to provide proper resources to schools and state agencies despite historic budget deficits because of overspending and lost revenue because of the coronavirus economic lockdown
- The state must also provide support for our local businesses who are struggling to re-open. That aid will help businesses thrive in local downtowns, he says, as well as help Nassau County address its own budget deficits.