TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Edward P. Ra, State Assembly, District 19

By Newsday Staff
Print

EDWARD P. RA

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Ra, 38, is seeking his sixth two-year term in the New York Assembly and also is running on the Libertarian, Conservative and Independence party lines.
  • He won his first term in 2010 after serving as a deputy town attorney for the Town of Hempstead and as a legal aide in the office of the New York State Attorney General.
  • He graduated from Loyola College, St. John's University School of Law and the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

ISSUES:

  • Ra's focus is on public safety. He believes bail reform and other recent legislation has made the job of law-enforcement officers more difficult.
  • Ra believes New York state needs to provide proper resources to schools and state agencies despite historic budget deficits because of overspending and lost revenue because of the coronavirus economic lockdown
  • The state must also provide support for our local businesses who are struggling to re-open. That aid will help businesses thrive in local downtowns, he says, as well as help Nassau County address its own budget deficits.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Brookhaven officials said rec centers will stay closed Brookhaven Town to leave jobs unfilled, rec centers closed
Anthony Ceglio gives details about an emergency landing Republic Airport finally fills vacant director position
The scene on Great Neck Road at Railroad Cops: Bicyclist hit, killed by box truck
A group of people, with masks to prevent Need for mental health services has grown in COVID-19's trail
Legis. Samuel Gonzalez (D-Brentwood) on Thursday spoke about Suffolk bill would raise smoking age to 25
Long Island educators such as Ron Masera, superintendent Educators cite concerns with state's COVID-19 Report Card
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search