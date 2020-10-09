Jodi A. Giglio, state Assembly 2nd District
JODI A. GIGLIO
Republican
BACKGROUND:
-
Giglio, 52, of Baiting Hollow, has served as a councilwoman for Riverhead Town since 2010. She is also running on the Conservative and Independent party lines.
-
She is the owner of Bennett Enterprises LLC., a construction management and land-use business, since 1997.
-
A member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 138 since 2015.
ISSUES:
-
Giglio said she wants to keep neighborhoods safe by defending law enforcement and keep police agencies fully funded.
-
On quality of life, she supports improving clean water, preservation of farmland and space, along with infrastructure improvements for roadways to repair sewages and decrease traffic congestion.
-
Giglio wants to create high paying technology jobs by encouraging companies to come to Long Island.