Long Island Politics

Jodi A. Giglio, state Assembly 2nd District

By Newsday Staff
JODI A. GIGLIO

Republican

BACKGROUND:

  • Giglio, 52, of Baiting Hollow, has served as a councilwoman for Riverhead Town since 2010. She is also running on the Conservative and Independent party lines.

  • She is the owner of Bennett Enterprises LLC., a construction management and land-use business, since 1997.

  • A member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 138 since 2015.

ISSUES:

  • Giglio said she wants to keep neighborhoods safe by defending law enforcement and keep police agencies fully funded.

  • On quality of life, she supports improving clean water, preservation of farmland and space, along with infrastructure improvements for roadways to repair sewages and decrease traffic congestion.

  • Giglio wants to create high paying technology jobs by encouraging companies to come to Long Island.

