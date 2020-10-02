Donald J. Trump, President

DONALD J. TRUMP

Donald Trump was elected four years ago vowing to shake up Washington and has since upended many of the political norms and traditions of the office.

Trump has faced a steady stream of crises and controversies in his first term, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a special counsel investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign, impeachment by House Democrats over his dealings with Ukraine followed by his subsequent acquittal by Senate Republicans, and multiple drawn-out legal battles over his policies, including his administration’s travel ban on mostly Muslim-majority countries and its child-separation policy that split migrant families detained at the U.S. southern border.

In his first year in office Trump enjoyed a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress, allowing him to speed ahead with some of his legislative priorities, including an overhaul of the tax code that capped state and local property tax deductions at $10,000. The SALT cap was met with bipartisan condemnation from New York lawmakers.

He failed to garner enough support among Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017. He has since supported efforts by a coalition of Republican state officials suing to invalidate the ACA, while promising to preserve the law’s guarantee of coverage to those with preexisting conditions.

Despite his combative relationship with House Democrats — who won control of the chamber after the 2018 election — Trump won bipartisan support for his renegotiated trade North American trade deal known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

House Democrats voted to impeach Trump in December 2019 on charges he abused his office in pressing Ukraine to open an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden, and for obstructing the House investigation. A month later, Trump who maintained his exchanges were "perfect," was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

A 22-month special counsel investigation into his 2016 campaign found "numerous links" between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives looking to influence the election, but investigators said they could not establish any criminal coordination or conspiracy.

Trump who ran on an "America First" platform also has bucked diplomatic norms — withdrawing from international accords signed with longtime allies including France and Germany, while embracing one-time U.S. foes, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of whom he has met with on multiple occasions and publicly praised.

If reelected, he has vowed to continue appointing conservative judges to the federal bench, billing himself as a "law and order" candidate. He has promised to continue building on his hard-line immigration policies, and restore the economy that has been battered by the pandemic.