John D. Bendo, Council Member, City of Long Beach – Democratic Primary

Background: Bendo, 58, is running for his second term on the Democratic Party line. Bendo was first elected to a four-year term in 2017 and has served as City Council President since January 2020.

He earned an associate degree in engineering science from Farmingdale State College, a Bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power program. He served six years in the U.S. Navy. Bendo worked for more than 20 years at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, where he last served as the Business Development Manager for Clean Energy Technologies.

Issues:

Bendo said he helped expose the payout scandal which led to a state comptroller's audit and investigation showing $750,000 in questionable separation payments and vacation drawdowns made to city employees.

The city has filed a series of lawsuits seeking to recoup some of the payments.

Bendo backed a primary slate in 2019 to oust incumbents to gain a majority vote on the City Council. He said the new City Council has been working to turn around the city's finances and appoint the city's first Black woman as city manager replacing a series of interim appointments since 2017.

The city hired a team of financial advisers and restructuring attorneys to manage $128 million in bonded debt and $340 million in other liabilities and obligations such as legal judgments and pension costs.

Bendo said if reelected, he will continue to look for new revenue streams, such as parking meters in the central business district.

"If the residents of this city choose to reelect me, the simple truth is I will continue to focus on what I have been since getting into office. I will continue my work to get the city back on a sound financial path," Bendo said.