Adam B. Grossman, Town Justice, Town of Southampton - Democratic and Working Families Primaries
Background:
- Grossman, 56, of Hampton Bays, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines in the primary.
- He has been in private practice since 1993 and maintains an office in Riverhead. He specializes in real estate, estate practice Surrogate’s Court, civil litigation, zoning, business law and estate planning. In 2002, Grossman was appointed to the Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals. He was the vice chairman of the board from 2010-2017 and in 2017, he was appointed as and remains as Chairperson of the ZBA. Grossman was the Riverhead Town Attorney in 1998 and 1999. During that time, he was special prosecutor of town code violations.
- He received his undergraduate degree from Dowling College in Oakdale in 1987. He obtained his law degree from Pace University School of Law in 1991 and was admitted to the New York State bar in 1993.