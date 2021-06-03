TODAY'S PAPER
Barbara L. Wilson, Town Justice, Town of Southampton - Democratic, Conservative and Working Families Primaries

Barbara L. Wilson

Republican

Background:

  • Wilson, 59, of Southampton is also running on the Democratic, Conservative, and Working Families party lines in the primary.
  • She is running for her seventh term as Town Justice. Prior to that, Wilson was in the District Attorney’s office in Suffolk County from 1991-1997. Before that, Wilson was in private practice for a few years.
  • She received her undergraduate degree from Fordham University in 1988 and her law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1991. Wilson was admitted to the NYS Bar in 1993. She was a founding member of the East End Advisory Board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.


