Shari P. Oster, Town Justice, Town of Southampton - Democratic and Working Families Primaries

Shari Oster

Democratic

Background:

  • Oster, 65, of Southampton, is running on the Democratic and Working Family party lines in the primary.
  • For the past seven years, Oster, an attorney, has volunteered counseling other Long Island attorneys on Guardianships, Elder Law and immigration matters, expertise she gained over 22 years from 1990-2012, when she was employed at the Mental Hygiene Legal Service of the Appellate Division of the State of New York. Oster spent the last 10 years there as the lead counsel for Guardianship cases for Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
  • Oster received her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 1976. She earned her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 1984 and was admitted to the New York State bar in 1985.

