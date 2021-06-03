Patrick J. Gunn, Town Justice, Town of Southampton - Conservative Primary
Patrick J. Gunn
Republican
Background:
- Gunn, 59, of Hampton Bays is running on the Conservative party line in the primary.
- He is a general practice attorney in Hampton Bays since 2013 and a Village of Quogue prosecutor since 2018. He was previously an Assistant Town Attorney & Public Safety Division Administrator for the Town of East Hampton from 2010 to 2014 and Assistant District Attorney for Suffolk County from 2003 to 2010.
- He received his undergraduate degree from Southampton College in 1998, a master's degree from C.W. Post of Long Island University in 1999, and his law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 2003.