William B. Ferraro III, Supervisor, Town of Brookhaven

DEMOCRATIC

Ferraro, 36, of Selden, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. He works as a contract manager for the New York City Administration for Childen’s Services. This is his first run for public office.

ISSUES:

Ferraro said one focus of his administration would be road infrastructure. He would improve the quality of town highways, look at how planning decisions affect road quality, appoint a public advocate for road issues, make yearly recommendations for improvements and hold public events to discuss road issues.

On recycling, he said he would restore curbside glass pickup and weekly collection of all separated recyclables, and strive to make Brookhaven a national leader of recycling and waste reduction.

Ferraro would address issues at the town landfill by re-evaluating solid waste management practices, encouraging residents to reduce waste, forming a commission to study trash issues and exploring alternatives to current waste management.