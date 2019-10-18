William B. Ferraro III, Supervisor, Town of Brookhaven
DEMOCRATIC
Ferraro, 36, of Selden, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. He works as a contract manager for the New York City Administration for Childen’s Services. This is his first run for public office.
ISSUES:
- Ferraro said one focus of his administration would be road infrastructure. He would improve the quality of town highways, look at how planning decisions affect road quality, appoint a public advocate for road issues, make yearly recommendations for improvements and hold public events to discuss road issues.
- On recycling, he said he would restore curbside glass pickup and weekly collection of all separated recyclables, and strive to make Brookhaven a national leader of recycling and waste reduction.
- Ferraro would address issues at the town landfill by re-evaluating solid waste management practices, encouraging residents to reduce waste, forming a commission to study trash issues and exploring alternatives to current waste management.
