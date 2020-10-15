Patience, please, voters.

Neither Nassau nor Suffolk counties will begin counting paper ballots until seven days after Election Day, officials said Thursday.

In a Newsday webinar about voting amid the pandemic, Long Island election officials said they understand the desire for speedy results, but accuracy is more important. The high volume of absentee ballots will mean adjusting expectations for results.

"It’s very unlikely we are going to be able to declare winners on Election Night," Suffolk County Republican Elections Commissioner Nick LaLota said. "I want to caution voters on what expectation to have on Election Night."

In the seminar, LaLota and Nassau County Democratic Commissioner James P. Scheuerman addressed of viewers’ questions about absentee voting, deadlines, postage and election security.

They also said anyone who wants to vote in person but is concerned about crowds should consider voting on one of the weekdays during the early voting period, which begins Oct. 24.

The election commissioners were online to field nearly an hours’ worth of questions from viewers and a Newsday panel.

Among the highlights: