Wainscott resident group explores incorporating as a village

A group of residents concerned about the prospect of a wind-farm cable proposed for the Hamptons hamlet of Wainscott has formed an exploratory committee to consider incorporating as a village, according to a letter sent to homeowners.

The letter says the committee has been exploring incorporation for 10 months and has already hired lawyers, surveyors and municipal finance consultants. It asks Wainscott residents to join a new Exploratory Committee for the Incorporation of Wainscott.

While opposition to the planned Orsted offshore wind farm cable for LIPA has been a motivating force of contention, the group’s letter takes note of six other issues for which incorporation would allow the exercise of greater control over zoning and provide more services. Wainscott would join Sagaponack, Sag Harbor and East Hampton in operating as an incorporated village within the Town of East Hampton.

Among those issues, the letter states, incorporation would allow the proposed village to “significantly influence the decision on whether Orsted can land its high-power electric cables in Wainscott when other less impactful alternatives have now been uncovered that the [East Hampton] Town board and Trustees...as well as the company, are willfully ignoring.”

The plan would also allow the proposed village to help shape the future of East Hampton airport when Federal Aviation Administration restrictions expire next year; better address a zoning proposal to subdivide a 70.5-acre sand and gravel pit in Wainscott; set and enforce lower speed limits; and “protect our unique agricultural heritage,” according to the letter.

The village would also enact more stringent energy conservation and green zoning rules and “better remediate contamination of our water,” the letter states.

“We would, in essence, have the representative government we do not now have — and need more than ever — as an incorporated village within East Hampton,” the group wrote, noting that none of the current 14 elected officials from East Hampton town are from Wainscott.

A representative for East Hampton Town and its board declined to immediately comment.