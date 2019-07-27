Long Island politicians and police are working together to draft legislation "to deter violent acts against public safety professionals" in the wake of water-bucket attacks against police officers that were caught on video in New York City, officials said.

A coalition that includes Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, State. Sen John Brooks (D-Seaford), Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart plan to gather Sunday in Hauppauge to discuss upcoming legislation meant to thwart such attacks.

The legislation is a response to “several incidents where police officers were assailed with buckets and doused with water,” a statement said.

Multiple videos have surfaced this month of police officers being soaked with water in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Harlem.

Bellone said in a statement the attacks are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

"Every day in Suffolk County the police and other law enforcement officers put themselves on the line to protect our community,” he said. “Attacks on police officers cannot be tolerated in any way because these disgraceful acts are an assault on public safety and the rule of law."

In a Bronx attack, about a dozen men and women were captured on video hurling buckets of water at two female officers. The water damaged a police vest and cellphone, according to published reports.

In the Harlem attack, an officer was hit in the back of the head with an empty bucket, officials said.