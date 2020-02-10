A state senator’s hope to bring thousands of New York American Water customers under the umbrella of the Suffolk County Water Authority would require new legislation and significant study, officials said, as the sale of the Nassau service area to a Canadian company speeds toward completion.

A Suffolk County Water Authority spokesman stressed the talks about any potential takeover of NYAW service areas were "preliminary and exploratory" at this point, and would require new state legislation.

State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) said he was drawing up legislation to request the state Public Service Commission examine alternatives to New York American Water’s proposed $608 million sale to Liberty Utilities, which is expected to be finalized this summer.

“We’re asking the PSC to take a look at what makes the most sense for the community,” Brooks said.

Brooks has been in contact with the SCWA about the prospect of its taking over some or all of the 120,000 customers and infrastructure instead of the private sale.

Timothy Hopkins, the authority's chief legal officer, acknowledged the talks but said little can happen unless the state passes legislation that would extend the authority’s legal boundaries beyond the Suffolk County line.

“Our statute limits our operations to Suffolk County,” said Hopkins. “We’d have to have the statutory authority to do that.”

Hopkins said it’s not unusual for other water districts to reach out to the SCWA “seeking our assistance in taking them over or other type of help,” and the authority has been able to respond — within Suffolk.

“We can talk but we can’t do anything,” in Nassau, he said. The question, he said, was whether there was political, financial and ratepayer support for such a move.

Brooks said he’d consider drawing up legislation to broaden the authority’s service area to Nassau, if the PSC determined such a move was feasible.

PSC spokesman James Denn said the agency doesn’t comment on pending legislation. But he said, “when Liberty and New York American Water submits the acquisition petition, the proposal will be thoroughly examined. The process will include opportunities for public and stakeholder comments where issues can be raised and discussed as well as public statement hearings.”

Brooks said talk of consolidating water districts could come as part of a broader plan for all the island’s water issues, including soaring rates, toxins and the proposed Liberty buyout.

“We’re going to have to come to a master water plan for long island,” he said.