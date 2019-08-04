WASHINGTON — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday asserted that “no politician is to blame” for a pair of deadly mass shootings over the weekend as Democratic lawmakers squarely blamed President Donald Trump for inciting violence through his racially divisive rhetoric.

Mulvaney, appearing on ABC's "This Week," hours after a gunman killed 20 victims at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and another gunman killed six others in Dayton, Ohio, signaled that the White House was open to renewing discussions on the issue of gun control. His remarks came as Democrats revived their calls for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on proposed gun control legislation passed by the Democrat majority U.S. House earlier this year.

"This was a sick person, the person in Dayton was a sick person," Mulvaney told ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. "No politician is to blame for that. The person who was responsible here are the people who pulled the trigger. We need to figure out how to kind of create less of those kinds of people as a society and not trying to figure out who gets blamed going into the next election."

Federal authorities have said they are treating the El Paso shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and potential hate crime, with local officials saying the 21-year-old shooter was likely targeting Hispanics. An online manifesto that El Paso police said is “solidly” believed to be written by the shooter, listed grievances against immigrants and contended there was a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Mulvaney, when asked by Karl if Trump’s frequent use of the word “invasion” to describe illegal immigration, and his calls for four congresswomen of color to “go back” to other countries, were dangerous, replied: "There's no benefit here to trying to make this a political issue...This is a social issue."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement released Sunday, called on McConnell (R-Ky.) to call back the Senate from its monthlong recess “for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately.”

Other Democrats on the Sunday political show circuit repeated Schumer’s call including Ohio lawmakers, Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Tim Ryan, who is also running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a tweet echoed the call to action.

The field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in denouncing Saturday’s attacks, also sought to tie the El Paso shooting to Trump’s rhetoric.

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who hails from El Paso, told CNN’s “State of the Union” the president “doesn’t just tolerate — he encourages the type of open racism” that leads to violence. O’Rourke said Trump’s characterization of white nationalist protesters as “very fine people on the other side” following deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 “sends a message of what is permissible and what he encourages."

"Let's be very clear about what is causing this and who the president is. He is an open avowed racist and encouraging more racism in this country," O'Rourke said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Julian Castro, the former Mayor of San Antonio, appearing on ABC’s “This Week” said Trump “very early on made the choice to divide people for his own political benefit, and these are some of the consequences we're seeing of that."

"There's one person that's directly responsible for the shooting in El Paso, and that's the shooter, Castro said. “At the same time, as our national leader, you have a role to play in either fanning the flames of division or trying to bring Americans of different backgrounds together.”