The bicounty tiff over who should be the Republican candidate in the key Ninth District State Assembly race this fall has finally been settled, avoiding a September GOP primary.

Edward Wiggins, Suffolk’s contender, withdrew his name with the state board of elections in Albany, leaving the field clear for attorney Michael LiPetri, 27, of South Farmingdale. He will take on freshman Democratic Assemb. Christine Pellegrino of WEst Islip, who won an upset special election victory last year even though Republicans have a 12,000-voter registration edge.

Wiggins of West Islip is former Babylon landfill manager and is a part-time aide to State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore).

Suffolk Republicans had tried to claim the district is Suffolk seat, but LiPetri had key backing from the Conservative Party for the minor party’s ballot line, which is likely to be crucial in the contest. State Conservative Chairman Michael Long made the final choice because the district spans the Nassau-Suffolk line.