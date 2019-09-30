The developers of the South Fork Wind Farm have reached an agreement with a group of current and former fishermen to build and lease a new operations facility near a seafood dock the fishermen own in Montauk.

Developers Orsted and Eversource last week announced the agreement with Inlet Seafood on East Lake Drive in Montauk, an operation that’s partly owned by Dave Aripotch, one of the region’s most active commercial fishermen who has consistently criticized the offshore wind-energy projects as “wind-scams.”

Aripotch in an interview Monday said he didn't sign the agreement and he pledged he would not take any of the lease money from it. The agreement, if approved, would allow the companies to build a facility and lease it back from Inlet Seafood for up 30 years.

“I’m not happy with it, but I’m not going to stop my partners from doing it,” said Aripotch, who is married to Bonnie Brady, executive director of the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association, who also has opposed offshore wind.

Aripotch said he wasn’t alone among his partners in opposing the wind farm, but business realities swayed his partners.

“My partners don’t want the wind farms either, but the dock needs the money,” he said. “Just because the dock takes the money doesn’t make you a proponent of wind farms.”

Aripotch said he didn’t consider dropping out of the partnership. “I’m going to stay partners,” he said. “I love these guys. I have no intention of changing anything."

Lease-option agreements often include nondisparagement clauses that could limit the parties from criticizing the project.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Representatives for local fishermen said the deal would not help local fishermen who could be impacted by the project.

“It smells fishy,” said Daniel Rodgers, a Southampton attorney who has represented local baymen and inshore fishermen. “I’m deeply disturbed by the relationships involved here. Who is standing up for other 95 percent of Long island commercial fishermen?”

Gary Cobb, who has represented East End baymen in concerns about wind-farm cables in local waterways, among other things, said the agreement “doesn’t do a thing for fishermen.”

“It’s not going to help anybody but the partners who decided to take money from them,” Cobb said. “In my opinion it’s got nothing to do with fishermen … It’s a business relationship between waterfront property owner and foreign company. It’s nothing to do with fishermen at all.”

Brady in an email suggested the deal benefiting her husband’s partners doesn’t mitigate larger commercial fishing issues with wind farms.

“If Orsted’s leasing of boat and office space is considered a mitigation for the fishing industry for the South Fork Wind Farm, there are 100 federal fishing permits in Montauk,” she said. “That covers 6 of them. They now must work to fairly compensate all the others, including the state permitted fishermen along the cable line, that will be impacted by this project ...”

Orsted said the lease option agreement would place the operations and maintenance facility “adjacent to the commercial fishing and packing operation” of Inlet Seafood. It will serve as a location for vessels to transport workers to and from the wind farm off the Massachusetts/Rhode Island coast.

“The design of the O & M facility is being carefully developed to ensure the South Fork Wind Farm vessels do not impact the existing commercial fishing fleet or the packing operations that operate out of that dock,” the companies said in a statement.

There six partners in Inlet Seafood, which also includes a seafood restaurant at Montauk Inlet. Brady emphasized that “nothing is finalized as of yet.”

Bill Grimm, one of the co-owners of Inlet Seafood and a former commercial fishermen, said in a statement provided by Orsted that it’s “critical that offshore wind developers work with members of the commercial fishing industry to ensure we can all coexist. This agreement outlines how we can work at the dock alongside each other.”