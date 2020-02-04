Vineyard 48, the shuttered winery in Cutchogue with a reputation as the “Boardy Barn of the North Fork,” is on the selling block for $6 million or above.

The 33-acre vineyard, which has been shuttered since 2017 after losing its liquor license, has a 3,500-square-foot production facility and a 2,500-square-foot tasting room, plus a separate cigar hut.

Mike Murphy, the Douglas Elliman broker who’s handling the sale, said the property could sell to wine lovers or those seeking property development. The property’s 33 acres have all development rights intact, he said.

“The North Fork is obviously a very hot demographic over the last couple of years,” Murphy said Tuesday. “You’ve seen Cutchogue and Mattituck and that whole market become a very yuppy, trendy marketplace. It interests me because the property is strategically located and visible. It has large hospitality redevelopment potential, residential potential.”

The State Liquor Authority shuttered the vineyard permanently in 2017 after seeking an emergency order following reports of hundreds of drunken patrons, fights and patrons urinating and defecating off the premises. Neighbors had for years filed complaints about the vineyard.

“Everyone said it was the Boardy Barn of the North Fork,” said Murphy, referring to the popular Hampton Bays bar. He said it was too early to say whether potential owners would be wine aficionados or real-estate developers. “Obviously, they lost their liquor license there. That’s not to say a new owner couldn’t get another.”

The property was family owned with one outside investor. Murphy said interest since it went on the market last month has been high. “It’s an amazing place,” he said.