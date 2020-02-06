Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin raised more than $714,000 in the final quarter of 2019, outpacing the Democrats who are seeking their party's nomination to challenge him, according to new federal campaign filings.

Democrat Nancy Goroff, 51, chairperson of the Stony Brook University chemistry department, pulled in more than $362,037 during the filing period, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Bridget Fleming, 59, a Democratic Suffolk County Legislator from Sag Harbor, raised more than $239,095 in the quarter, while Democrat Perry Gershon, 57, a businessman from East Hampton, raised $202,123. Another Democratic primary candidate, Gregory-John Fischer, reported no contributions in the quarter.

Zeldin has $1.5 million cash on hand compared with $636,442 for Goroff, $549,340 for Gershon and $202,254 for Fleming, according to their Jan. 31 filings.

Zeldin, 40, of Shirley, is vying for his fourth term to represent the district, which covers nearly all of central Suffolk County and the East End.

Zeldin's campaign manager, James Zenn, said the money raised in the last quarter "was a massive haul, capping off the most the congressman has ever raised in a non-election year."

Zenn said the, "outpouring of support we saw last quarter from over 5,000 donations — over 80% of which were donations of $100 or less — underscores that voters are tired of the impeachment obsessed Democrats hijacking Congress and our country instead of working with the President and Republicans to find common ground to move our country forward."

In the 2nd District, where Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) is not seeking reelection, several Democrats have expressed interest in running, but the party is expected to back Jackie Gordon.

FEC filings show Gordon, 54, a former Babylon Town Board member and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel from Copiague, raised $261,855 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and spent $98,869. She has $289,644 cash on hand.

Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville), the Republican Party designee, raised $217,975 in the last quarter of 2019, his Jan. 31 filing showed. Suffolk County Elections Commissioner Nick LaLota of Amityville, a possible GOP candidate, reported raising $154,135.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County health official Nancy Hemendinger said she would seek to get on the ballot for what would be a June GOP primary. Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale) announced his candidacy Thursday.

In Long Island's other congressional races, final quarter 2019 filings show: