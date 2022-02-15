Suffolk law enforcement coalition backs Zeldin for governor

A coalition of eight Suffolk County law enforcement agencies backed Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Tuesday, citing his "unwavering" support for cops and his pledge to repeal cashless bail and defend qualified immunity for police officers.

Leaders of the Suffolk County's Police Benevolent Association, Superior Officers Association, Detectives Association, Probation Officers Association, Detective Investigators PBA, Police Conference, along with the PBAs of Amityville and Northport, announced their endorsement of Zeldin (R-Shirley) at a news conference in Brentwood,

"While politicians in Albany have played politics with public safety, Lee Zeldin has done nothing but continue to push forward with positive legislation and attempts to make our nation a better place," said Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk PBA.

Zeldin will compete in a crowded GOP gubernatorial primary in June that includes former Westchester County Executive Ron Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"I unapologetically back our men and women in blue," Zeldin said. "I stand with law abiding New Yorkers who want to reclaim their streets … This is a campaign to save our state. To secure our streets. And a campaign to restore New York to glory."

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office last year after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, is seeking a full term but faces primary challenges from Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Hochul's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The police leaders charged that the state has become inherently more dangerous in recent years, citing laws that eliminated bail on most misdemeanors and nonviolent crimes and a wave of anti-Semitic and anti-Asian violence. They also cited Hochul's proposal to close six upstate prisons and the effort among some Democrats to eliminate "qualified immunity," a legal doctrine that shields police officers and government workers from lawsuits for alleged misconduct on the job.

"Gov. Hochul and the Democratic Party have failed our state," DiGerolamo said. "Their failed policies have to led to nothing more than chaos and we are on the precipice of anarchy throughout every community which law enforcement serves.