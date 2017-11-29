TODAY'S PAPER
House Speaker Paul Ryan cancels plans to help Rep. Lee Zeldin raise money

Ryan had planned to help the Shirley Republican at a fundraising luncheon Wednesday.

After Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) voted against the

After Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) voted against the House tax bill, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) canceled plans to help Zeldin at a fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

By Emily Ngo  emily.ngo@newsday.com @epngo
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled plans to help Rep. Lee Zeldin at a fundraising luncheon Wednesday, the Shirley Republican’s team confirmed.

Ryan’s decision, to funnel all the proceeds from the luncheon to his own re-election bid and the National Republican Congressional Committee, first was reported by The New York Times, which cited sources familiar with the planning process.

Zeldin’s campaign on Wednesday evening confirmed the cancellation by Ryan (R-Wis.), but it declined to elaborate.

The Times said Ryan’s move was punishment for Zeldin’s vote against the House version of a tax overhaul package that GOP leaders hope to deliver to President Donald Trump’s desk before Christmas.

Zeldin was among a handful of Republican lawmakers from highly taxed states who opposed the legislation. They said elimination of state and local tax deductions would lead to higher tax bills for some constituents.

On Dec. 14, former White House senior strategist Stephen Bannon is scheduled to headline a Zeldin campaign fundraiser in midtown Manhattan.

Bannon, a populist and nationalist who now wields influence outside the Trump administration, has been critical of establishment Republican Party members such as Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Bannon and Zeldin share fierce support for the state of Israel.

Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail.

