Man found dead in Poospatuck Reservation home, Suffolk cops say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A man was found shot dead in his home Sunday morning on the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic, according to the Suffolk County Police.

Josue Bedell, 47, was found by police officers summoned by his family’s 911 call at 10:05 a.m. "requesting a wellness check." The family hadn’t been able to reach him since Saturday, according to a police news release.

He was found at the Poospatuck Lane home "with a gunshot wound," according to the release, which did not say whether the department had identified any suspect or motive.

The reservation is occupied by the Unkechaug Indian Nation.

The Poospatucks ("where the waters meet") were present on Long Island in the 1600s when Dutch and English settlers arrived.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

