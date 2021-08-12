TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Census 2020: LI population up 3.1%, becoming become more diverse

Nassau County's population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents,

Nassau County's population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents, to 1,395,774 residents in 2020, from 1,339,532 in 2010.

By Matthew Chayes, Matt Clark and Matthew Chayes
Long Island’s population grew by 88,812 people, or 3.1%, between 2010 and 2020, as the region continued to lose white residents and become more racially and ethnically diverse, according to once-a-decade data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Island’s population increased to 2,921,694 on April 1, 2020, from 2,832,882 on April 1, 2010, according to the data. Nassau and Suffolk counties each gained residents.

Although whites remain a plurality of Long Islanders, there was a decline of nearly 200,000 (199,253) white residents in the decade, but that was offset by an increase of 288,065 residents who identify as minorities, including 147,790 Hispanics, 76,331 Asians, 11,062 Blacks and 52,882 new residents who identify with another race or more than one race. Minorities made up 40.2% of the Island’s population in 2020, compared to 31.3% in 2010.

Nassau’s population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents, to 1,395,774 residents in 2020, from 1,339,532 in 2010. A decrease of 97,855 white residents from Nassau was offset by an increase of 154,097 minority residents. Minority residents made up 44.2% of the county’s population in 2020, compared to 34.5% in 2010.

Suffolk’s population increased 2.2%, or 32,570 residents, to 1,525,920 residents in 2020, from 1,493,350 residents in 2010. A decrease of 101,398 white residents from Suffolk was offset by an increase of 133,968 new minority residents. Minority residents made up 36.6% of the county’s population in 2020, compared 28.4% in 2010.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

