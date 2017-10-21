At Earl L. Vandermeulen High School’s homecoming celebration, the junior class spent the day doing the “Hustle.”

With styles of music as the homecoming theme, each class selected a different genre to represent on their floats and parade down Main Street in Port Jefferson on Saturday. The junior class picked disco, highlighting iconic poses and a multicolor dance floor on their sparkly platform.

Junior class president Reid Biondo, 16, says the aesthetic was inspired by “Saturday Night Fever,” and that he’s always been a disco fan.

“I was ecstatic when I heard we got to do disco for our float,” he said. “I love music, so it was a dream come true.”

Some of Biondo’s favorites include the Bee Gees and KC and the Sunshine Band.

“You know, all the stereotypical ones,” he said with a laugh.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Junior class vice president Chloe Andriani, 16, says that she has gotten into the disco groove since working on the float. When they were putting together a playlist to blast from their speakers during the parade, she found herself enjoying a lot of the songs.

“I listened to it and I approved it,” Andriani said. “And I loved it so much.”

To get even more into the spirit, she dressed up for the occasion, sporting a rose gold sequin jumpsuit and stick-on jewels around her eyes.

“I incorporated some bling into my outfit,” she said, “because disco’s all about the bling!”

Andriani, who is on the cheerleading team, motioned to the rhinestones on her face and added, “I’m gonna keep them on for when I cheer [at the football game].”

The junior class homecoming float proclaimed “DISCO” in big, silver balloon letters, and took off down Main Street as onlookers whooped and danced along with the students.

As they approached the high school, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor played, and many of the juniors sang along. There were a few missed lyrics here and there, but the spirit and laughter remained in tact.

As for Biondo and Andriani, who led their class in the parade, they agreed that “Stayin’ Alive” is their favorite disco tune.

“My parents love music,” Biondo said. “That’s probably where I get my love of music from.”