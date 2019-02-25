The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, having already twice received extensions on a deadline to complete installation of federally mandated crash prevention technology throughout the LIRR, is now raising new doubts as to whether it will have the project finished by the end of 2020, as required by law.

The new concerns came up at a Monday meeting of the MTA’s railroad committee, where officials detailed several new setbacks in the $1 billion effort, including a mistake on the part of the contractor that will necessitate replacing 4,000 devices already installed on trains.

“The railroads are concerned that there may be other equipment issues lurking and not yet known,” said Debbie Chin, director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s positive train control project. She called the situation “unacceptable” and urged the contractor, a joint venture of Siemens and Bombardier, to “have the same sense of urgency that the railroads have.”

Positive train control, or PTC, uses radio transponders installed on trains, and alongside tracks, to communicate with each other and automatically stop a train if it is at risk of being involved in an accident.

The federal Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008, which stemmed from a Chatsworth, California, commuter train crash that killed 25 people, originally required railroads to have PTC in place by the end of 2015. When it became apparent that most railroads could not meet the deadline, federal lawmakers agreed to push the deadline to 2018, and to 2020 for railroads that meet certain minimum milestones by the end of last year, including the LIRR.

The latest glitch in the project came when the vendor notified the railroads last month that 4,000 “scanner antennas” already installed on LIRR and Metro-North trains were being recalled because it was recently discovered that the machine used to test the devices at a manufacturing plant had not been calibrated since 2016.

Paul Eliea, project director for Siemens, acknowledged at the meeting that the mistake was a result of the vendors not following procedure and allowing for a “single point of failure.”

“This was a mistake in the way that it was set up,” said Eliea, one of several representatives from the joint venture who attended the meeting. “Obviously, this hurts us quite a bit, not only in our reputation, but in the project, as well. We are sorry for it, and we have taken the correct steps to address it.”

Those steps include swapping out all the recalled devices for new ones, a process that will take months. MTA officials hammered the vendor for other recent obstacles, including a lack of PTC experts to assist the railroads in installing the new technology, problematic software that resulted in the LIRR recently suspending testing of the new technology on its Port Washington branch until March, and its failure, so far, to design another piece of software that is necessary for the LIRR’s unique switching system.

Ronald L. Birkelbach, of Bombardier, acknowledged that the task of installing the new technology across two of the busiest commuter railroads in the U.S. has been “probably more complex, I suppose, than we initially considered.”

But he assured railroad officials that the vendors, who are being paid nearly a half-billion dollars for their work, remain “completely committed” to meeting the existing deadlines.

Federal officials have said missing a PTC deadline could result in fines of up $27,904 a day for every day a railroad is in violation of the law.