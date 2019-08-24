Hundreds of customers had their electricity restored Saturday following Thursday's powerful storm, PSEG Long Island said.

Thursday night's thunderstorms splintered trees, which fell on live wires, houses and cars while also blocking roads. More than 500 remained without power Saturday, but most of those customers had their power restored by 4 p.m., PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said Saturday night. Any customers who still didn't have electricity had it restored by 7 p.m. Saturday, Flagler said.

PSEG had restored electricity to 95 percent of its approximately 1.1 million customers by 5 a.m. Saturday, company officials said in a statement.

In the two areas that suffered the most outages — Babylon and Islip — the utility said it had set up mobile command units offering ice, water and snacks, device charging and air conditioning to cool off. The units were open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

With Joan Gralla