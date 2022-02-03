TODAY'S PAPER
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Copiague, state lottery says

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
If you played 18, 29, 33, 62, 63 and Powerball 15 on Feb. 2, you're a lottery winner, according to the state lottery system.

The lottery, in a news release, announced Thursday morning that one second-prize ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Copiague, 154 Oak St.

The drawing was Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball, which costs $2 per play, is sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and beyond.

"The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69; and one Powerball number from 1 to 26," the game’s website says.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

