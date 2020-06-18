TODAY'S PAPER
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Holbrook shop

By John Valenti
They'll probably have to wait for Phase 4 to throw the party.

But for one lucky winner who bought their ticket in Holbrook, the Phase 2 reopening got a whole lot sweeter with the news of a $1 million second-place Powerball win Wednesday.

The New York Lottery confirmed the winning consolation ticket in the Wednesday night drawing was sold at 50% Off Cards & Gifts at 960 Main St. 

There were no jackpot winners in the $22 million drawing Wednesday. The Holbrook ticket was the lone second-place winner in the United States, according to Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 63, 64, 68, and a Powerball of 10. The Holbrook ticket holder hit all five main-draw numbers but didn't have the correct Powerball number.

According to the lottery, the Holbrook ticket was a quick-pick selection. The winner remained undisclosed Thursday.

Another lucky winner who bought a ticket in Lake Grove hit for $15,049 Wednesday night, one of four statewide top-prize winners in Take 5. The drawing numbers were 2, 20, 21, 24 and 37.

The New York Lottery said that ticket was sold at SV Fine Wines & Liquors Inc. at 121 Alexander Ave., and said the ticket also was a quick-pick selection.

The other three winners in Take 5 were sold in the Bronx, Jamaica, Queens, and upstate Lancaster, the Lottery said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

