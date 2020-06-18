$1M Powerball ticket sold at Holbrook shop
They'll probably have to wait for Phase 4 to throw the party.
But for one lucky winner who bought their ticket in Holbrook, the Phase 2 reopening got a whole lot sweeter with the news of a $1 million second-place Powerball win Wednesday.
The New York Lottery confirmed the winning consolation ticket in the Wednesday night drawing was sold at 50% Off Cards & Gifts at 960 Main St.
There were no jackpot winners in the $22 million drawing Wednesday. The Holbrook ticket was the lone second-place winner in the United States, according to Powerball.
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 63, 64, 68, and a Powerball of 10. The Holbrook ticket holder hit all five main-draw numbers but didn't have the correct Powerball number.
According to the lottery, the Holbrook ticket was a quick-pick selection. The winner remained undisclosed Thursday.
Another lucky winner who bought a ticket in Lake Grove hit for $15,049 Wednesday night, one of four statewide top-prize winners in Take 5. The drawing numbers were 2, 20, 21, 24 and 37.
The New York Lottery said that ticket was sold at SV Fine Wines & Liquors Inc. at 121 Alexander Ave., and said the ticket also was a quick-pick selection.
The other three winners in Take 5 were sold in the Bronx, Jamaica, Queens, and upstate Lancaster, the Lottery said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.