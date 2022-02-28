TODAY'S PAPER
J. Conrad Williams Jr. was named a finalist in The Pictures of the Year International contest in the Local News Picture Story category. His entry was titled “A Hero's Farewell,” and consisted of nine photos from the funeral of Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher, who died of cancer linked to his service at ground zero after the 911 attacks.

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher during his funeral service at Garden City Community Church in Garden City. Officer Perlungher perished of 9/11 related disease. Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher during his funeral service at Garden City Community Church in Garden City. Officer Perlungher perished of 9/11 related disease. Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Erika and Emma Perlungher leave Garden City Community
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Erika and Emma Perlungher leave Garden City Community Church after service for the beloved husband and father Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher during his funeral service at Garden City Community Church in Garden City. Officer Perlungher perished of 9/11 related disease. Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher during his funeral service at Garden City Community Church in Garden City. Officer Perlungher perished of 9/11 related disease. Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Erika and Emma Perlungher watch a ceremonial flyover
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Erika and Emma Perlungher watch a ceremonial flyover at Garden City Community Church during the funeral for their beloved husband and father Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

The Nassau County Emerald Society Pipe Band at
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Nassau County Emerald Society Pipe Band at the ready during the funeral service for police officer Matthew Perlungher outside the Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Police, family and loved ones honor Nassau County Police Officer Matthew Perlungher during his funeral service at Garden City Community Church in Garden City. Officer Perlungher perished of 9/11 related disease. Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Nassau County executive Laura Curran watches the body
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Nassau County executive Laura Curran watches the body of police officer Matthew Perlungher leaves Garden City Community Church in Garden City Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021

Melville, NY Oct. 1, 2009, Self portrait of
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Melville, NY Oct. 1, 2009, Self portrait of Newsday staff photographer / employee J. Conrad Williams Jr.

