Prescription drug Take Back Day is Saturday

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
New Yorkers can dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs at more than 200 locations Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, state officials said.

Authorities said 235 sites — which can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/ — would be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Saturday marks the 18th time in eight years the state has participated in the national Take Back Day, said Greg Olsen, the director for the state’s Office for the Aging.

Olsen is encouraging older New Yorkers to turn in medications that have expired or are no longer needed, noting older adults may be prescribed as many as 14 medications per year.

“Having expired or unneeded prescription drugs can lead to potentially dangerous situations from incorrect dosages, taking expired pills that are no longer effective, or having unused medication find its way into the wrong hands,” Olsen said in a statement.

In April, Americans turned in more than 468 tons of prescription drugs at 6,258 sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities said. During the 17 previous national Take Back events, the DEA and its partners collected more than 5,900 tons of pills, officials said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement: “Keeping expired or unused medication on hand can be dangerous, and it is important for people to properly dispose of prescription drugs. I encourage anyone with unused prescription drugs to take advantage of this program.”

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

