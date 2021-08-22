Biden approves NY emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Henri 

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Sunday approved New York’s emergency declaration, making the state eligible for federal disaster relief aid in response to Tropical Storm Henri.

Biden’s approval comes a day after outgoing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called on the president to authorize an emergency declaration permitting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to "provide emergency protective measures."

The White House in a statement said Biden’s approval "authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population."

Biden also approved an emergency declaration requested by Connecticut.

The president on Saturday convened a conference call with governors from states expected to be impacted by Henri. Both Cuomo and incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul — who will be sworn in on Aug. 24 — were on the call, according to the White House.

Hochul in a tweet after the call said Biden "stressed full federal government cooperation & commitment."

The president is scheduled to speak from the White House at 4 p.m. Sunday to provide updates on the federal response to Henri and the evacuation effort in Afghanistan.